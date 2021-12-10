Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.33 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day moving average of $449.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

