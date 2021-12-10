Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.43.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.