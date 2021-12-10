Covalon Technologies (COV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 13th.

Covalon Technologies stock opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$65.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.37.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has five proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device; aquaguard moisture barrier technology, an impermeable moisture barrier that allows the clinician or patient to cover wounds, dressings, and intravenous sites to keep them dry; and covaguard antimicrobial sanitizing technology that incorporates Benzalkonium Chloride into a lipid delivery system to surfaces and skin to kill viruses and bacteria.

