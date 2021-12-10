Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €53.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($79.78) to €72.00 ($80.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Covestro stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

