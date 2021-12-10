Cowen Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $99.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.94.

MU opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

