Craig Hallum Upgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Buy

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,717. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $77,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

