Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.