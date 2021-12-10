Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Sells $1,554,393.28 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $643.55. 96,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $636.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $320.19 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 369.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.