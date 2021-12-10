Credit Suisse Group Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

