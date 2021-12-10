Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.91) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.39).

CRST stock opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £921.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 706.15. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.22).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.