Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.91) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.39).

CRST stock opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £921.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 706.15. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.22).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

