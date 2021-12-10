Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,382,257.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
