Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,382,257.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

