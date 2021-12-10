Critical Analysis: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) vs. Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.03 -$10.02 billion $0.38 7.92 Freedom Bank of Virginia $28.28 million 3.14 $2.70 million N/A N/A

Freedom Bank of Virginia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 6 6 0 2.50 Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander presently has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 13.45% 8.25% 0.50% Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Santander beats Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

