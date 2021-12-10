Critical Analysis: Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

William Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.30% 0.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.44 $3.78 million $0.51 23.45

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

