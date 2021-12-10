Critical Review: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kennedy-Wilson and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Kennedy-Wilson.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 107.98% 45.77% 8.86% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Angel Oak Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $450.90 million 6.97 $110.10 million $3.17 7.12 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment consists of co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the commingled funds and joint ventures that it manages; as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

