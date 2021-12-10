Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).
LON:CRDA opened at £103.65 ($137.45) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,339.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,447.89. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 52 week high of £104.95 ($139.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.