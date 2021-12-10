Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

LON:CRDA opened at £103.65 ($137.45) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,339.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,447.89. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 52 week high of £104.95 ($139.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($267,842.46).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

