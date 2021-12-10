Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 156,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $180.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

