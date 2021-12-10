Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 5,498,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,456 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

