Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.