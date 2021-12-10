Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 306.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

