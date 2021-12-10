Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

