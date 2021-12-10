Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,978,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

