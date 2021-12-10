CryptoZoon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.45 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $7.45 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.08291450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,262.27 or 0.99787226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 778,231,837 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

