CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CSX were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

