Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 5,684 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.18. 4,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

