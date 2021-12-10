Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 274.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. 3,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,655. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

