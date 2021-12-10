Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of COP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.04. 81,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,889. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

