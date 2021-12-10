Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SXT traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 271,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,878,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.