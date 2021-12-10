Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 7,528 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

