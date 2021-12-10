Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.37. 152,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $173.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.