Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

