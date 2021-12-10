CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $69.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

CVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get CureVac alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.