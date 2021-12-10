cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 28.9% This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $90.88 million and $125,694.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9,088.30 or 0.18303525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

