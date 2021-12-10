CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

