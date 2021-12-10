CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Acquires £28,234.80 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell bought 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($28.36) per share, with a total value of £28,234.80 ($37,441.72).

CVSG opened at GBX 2,205 ($29.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 81.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,388.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,357.31. CVS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,336 ($17.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.47) to GBX 3,100 ($41.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.46) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

