CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

CVS Health stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

