CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
CVS Health stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
