CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.
CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.
Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 357,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 348.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
