CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 357,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 348.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

