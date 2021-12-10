Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. Analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 961,538 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 209,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 105,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

