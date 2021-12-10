Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $296.16 or 0.00614290 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $503,082.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010171 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00135631 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,288 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.