Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.33 ($109.36).

Shares of DAI opened at €86.18 ($96.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.78. Daimler has a 12-month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

