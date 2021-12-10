Daniel S. Goldberger Acquires 15,000 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 15,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in electroCore by 583.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

