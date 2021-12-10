Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.52.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 927,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,482. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

