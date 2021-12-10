Darin S. Harris Sells 1,840 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.72.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

