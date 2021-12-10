Dario Calogero Sells 50,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $426.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.