Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

DASTY stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

