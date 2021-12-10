Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.
DASTY stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
