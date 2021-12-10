Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $56.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

