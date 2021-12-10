David Duffy Sells 19,123 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £31,552.95 ($41,841.86).

VMUK stock traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 163.25 ($2.16). The company had a trading volume of 354,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,187. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 121.60 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.83.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

VMUK has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.05).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.