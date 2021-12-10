Davis Rea LTD. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.50. 211,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

