Davis Rea LTD. Sells 4,560 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 5.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 28,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

