Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVG opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.62.

