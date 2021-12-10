DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 87,465 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

AME opened at $141.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

